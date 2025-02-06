Retro director Karthik Subbaraj REVIEWS Ajith Kumar and Trisha starrer Vidaamuyarchi: ‘An interesting action thriller…’

Vidaamuyarchi starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles is finally in theaters on February 6, 2025. As the Magizh Thirumeni directorial storms the big screens, Retro director Karthik Subbaraj reviews the flick.

In a recent post on social media, the filmmaker penned a post and said, “#VidaaMuyarchi An interesting action thriller, technically well made with superb action sequences & nice performances by #AjithKumar Sir, Trisha Madam #Arjun sir & whole cast..”

The director also wished to express his gratitude towards director Magizh Thirumeni, DOP Om Prakash, and musician Anirudh Ravichander, hoping for the movie’s great box office success.

Check out the post by Karthik Subbaraj:

The movie Vidaamuyarchi is an action thriller focusing on a married couple, Arjun and Kayal. During a ride together, their car breaks down, with a trucker helping them out and offering to get the wife at a nearby place to call for help.

However, soon the husband realizes the trucker has kidnapped his wife, leading him to go in search of her. With no options left, the man must venture out and persevere to find his wife, facing any challenges with violence.

As Ajith Kumar and Trisha play the lead roles, the movie features Arjun Sarja as the main antagonist with actors Regina Cassandra, Arav, and more playing supporting characters. The movie is an adaptation of the American movie Breakdown starring Kurt Russell in the lead role.

Moving forward, Ajith Kumar is next set to appear in the movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The action comedy venture is slated to release on April 10, 2025.

On the other hand, filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is next set to hit the big screens with the film Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. The film which is touted to be a romantic actioner, is set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025.

Aside from Suriya and Pooja, the movie also has Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Prem Kumar, and many more in key roles.