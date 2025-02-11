Retro OTT release: Here's where you can watch Suriya and Pooja Hegde's romantic action film after its theatrical run

Retro, starring Suriya in the lead role, is an upcoming romantic action film that is set to hit the big screens on May 1. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, and several others in key roles. As it prepares for a grand summer release, here's where you can stream the movie after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Retro

Suriya starrer Retro will be available on Netflix post its theatrical run. Making the announcement, the streaming platform wrote on X, "A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro! Retro, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada after its theatrical release!" An update on the Hindi dubbed version is yet to be announced by the makers.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Retro

The makers of Retro had unveiled a teaser of the movie while announcing its title. It opens with Suriya and Pooja Hegde sitting by a Varanasi ghat as the evening aarti plays. As she ties a band around his wrist, the actor makes a heartfelt promise. He vows to control his temper, step away from his father’s work, and abandon violence. His only purpose from now on he says is love - just pure love. He then asks if they should get married.

Pooja responds with a forehead kiss, a nod, and a smile while holding his hands. Meanwhile, glimpses of Suriya’s dark past flash on the screen. He is seen punching through walls, fighting ruthlessly, and indulging in drinking and smoking. The teaser also introduces powerful characters played by Jayaram and Joju George.

Cast and crew of Retro

Retro is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, with Kalyan Subramanian, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Jyotika, and Suriya serving as producers. The film features cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, while Santhosh Narayanan composed the music. The cast includes Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, and Tarak Ponnappa.