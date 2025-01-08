Retro release date: Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer romantic actioner set to hit big screens on May 1, 2025; makers unveil an intense new look

Suriya and director Karthik Subbaraj's highly anticipated film Retro has left audiences in awe with its recent teaser. Now, the team has officially revealed the movie's release date along with a striking new poster.

In a recent post on social media, the film’s director himself announced that the romantic action flick is set to release on May 1, 2025. Along with a new poster, Karthik also penned the caption, “The One from May One!! #Retro.”

See the official poster for Retro here:

The movie which is bankrolled by Suriya himself under the banner of 2D Entertainment is a romantic film which is packed with action elements. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead who has taken on a rather new avatar, marking her maiden collaboration with Suriya.

The teaser released on Christmas last year highlighted an exciting array of action set against a charming vintage backdrop.

Check out the title teaser of Retro:

Besides Suriya and Pooja, the movie also has actors like Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Prem Kumar, and many more in key roles. The film is musically composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Moving forward, Suriya was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. This much-anticipated fantasy action epic tells the story of a tribal warrior who makes a vow to his adoptive son, a promise that comes to fruition centuries later when they are reborn.

The movie had Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist with Disha Patani appearing as the female lead. Despite being released with a huge hype, the movie failed to meet the audience and critics’ expectations and performed underwhelmingly.

Furthermore, Suriya is currently filming for the film tentatively called Suriya45, directed by RJ Balaji.

