Retta Thala OTT Release: When and where to watch Arun Vijay’s action thriller online

Retta Thala, starring Arun Vijay in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The film is now finally available for streaming on OTT. Here are the details.

Retta Thala OTT Release

Retta Thala is scheduled to begin streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available online from January 21, 2026. Earlier, speculation suggested that the movie would stream by the end of January, but it appears that the team has decided to prepone the release by a week.

Official trailer and plot of Retta Thala

Retta Thala follows the story of Kaali, a man from Pondicherry who lives while dreaming of a better life. As he aspires to lead a life filled with money and respect, his girlfriend Antre believes that money is the ultimate driving force in life, pushing Kaali to constantly take risks and dream big.

On a fateful day, Kaali unexpectedly encounters his lookalike, Malpe Upendra. Since his doppelganger is a rich and powerful man, Kaali sees an opportunity to replace him and escape poverty, with his girlfriend also viewing it as the perfect chance to transform their lives.

What follows is a tale filled with twists, action, and emotional moments, focusing on whether Kaali manages to replace Malpe. Additionally, the film explores what Kaali would have to sacrifice to satisfy his greed if he succeeds.

Cast and crew of Retta Thala

Retta Thala stars Arun Vijay in dual roles. Apart from him, the movie features Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Babu, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film’s music and background score are composed by Sam CS. Cinematography is handled by Pallichattambi fame Tijo Tomy, while Antony serves as the editor.

Arun Vijay’s previous movie

Prior to Retta Thala, Arun Vijay was seen playing the main antagonist in Dhanush’s Idli Kadai. Directed by Dhanush himself, the family drama follows the story of a man who returns to his roots and takes over his family-owned eatery after many years.

Apart from Dhanush and Arun Vijay, the film stars Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: 6 South Films to Watch on OTT This Week: Sobhita Dhulipala’s Cheekatilo to Vikram Prabhu starrer Sirai