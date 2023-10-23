Reunion: When Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon met during Navratri puja

The festive event was star-studded with actors from all industries of Indian cinema arrived at a puja function yesterday. Father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya too were spotted at Navratri special event.

From Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha, and Kriti Sanon many well-known names were seen in their traditional attires increasing the shine of the whole event. During the same event actors Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were seen meeting Kriti Sanon there.

Watch the video of Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon

In the video we can see both the actors being delighted to meet each other, welcoming and talking for a bit. She also soon starts interacting with Nagarjuna who was also present at the function and talks for a bit as they start to enter the event.

Kriti Sanon initially started her career in Telugu cinema with her debut being the 2014 Mahesh Babu film, 1: Nenokkadine after which she made her Hindi debut along with Tiger Shroff in the film Heropanti. In 2015, she co-starred with Naga Chaitanya in the film Dohchay which went on to become an average hit at the big screens.

The film had Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles with actors Brahmanandam, Ravi Babu, Posani Krishna Murali, and Pooja Ramachandran in supporting roles. The film was directed by Ravanasura fame director Sudheer Varma was crime-comedy film with Sunny MR composing the tunes.

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s professional lineups

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the Hindi film Lal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan in the lead role and the Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie Custody. The film Custody which was directed by Maanadu director Venkat Prabhu had Naga Chaitanya, Aravind Samy and Krithi Shetty in the key roles. However, the film was met with mixed reviews and turned out to be a disappointment in the theaters.

Naga Chaitanya is next set to feature in an action film directed by Karthikeya 2 director Chandoo Mondeti, with Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady.

Kriti Sanon was recently seen in her Hindi venture along with Tiger Shroff in the apocalyptic dystopian action film Ganapath. After which she is expected to play the leading roles in the untitled Shahid Kapoor movie which is said to be a robotic romance. She is also expected to play a key role in the Tabu and Kareena Kapoor film The Crew.

