Revisiting Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s bold and impactful looks

It is not always about bold prints and bright colours. In the last few years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has managed to elevate her classic pieces in her own way to make a bold sartorial appearance. Interestingly, she is among the very few actresses scoring high on both- style as well as comfort. She is the ultimate fashion queen. You can only expect her to top best-dressed lists and turn enough heads every time when she steps out. Be it a basic button-down shirt, powersuits, or luxurious knitted separates, she can carry anything and everything with utmost grace. Today, let's revisit her best and my personal favourite looks that prove that the star makes a strong case for outfits that are not everyone's cup of tea.

One of our favourite and talked-about outfits that Samantha killed it in, was the yellow see-through dress which she teamed with a corset-style nude bodysuit under. Sharing the secret behind the Jonathan Simkhai dress, Sam’s personal stylist, Preetham revealed to us, "the secret behind the dress is it was bought by her online and it was just in her closet for a very long time and I was wondering what to be done with this. I needed updating to style that dresses and though it wasn't appropriate for the event, then I was like 'why not'. But she carried it well, we went all out, and if not now then when? Unless we don't experiment, we will never know what's working for her."

I’m sexy and I know it!



Another one, that’s my personal favourite, is her green satin slip dress with a fringed hemline from Kendra Duplantier. She pulled off this basic slip dress like a pro! Setting major fashion goals for a romantic date night, Sam capped her look with dewy makeup and left her hair open in soft curls, thus giving a sultry vibe to the entire look. Want to recreate the exact look? All you need is a slip dress and accessorize it with gold button earrings, and you are good to go.



Sharp and sexy!



Her checkered jumpsuit with a plunging neckline is another favourite look that I cannot get enough of! Styled with a Louis Vuitton bag, the Majili actress teamed her sexy outfit with silver pumps and completed the look with hair tied in a low bun.



A saree that’s worth your attention!

