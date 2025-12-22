Revolver Rita OTT Release: When and where to watch Keerthy Suresh’s crime comedy movie online

Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, was released in theatres on November 28, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is now all set to debut on OTT. Here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Revolver Rita

Revolver Rita is scheduled to begin streaming on December 26, 2025. The film will be available for viewing on the OTT platform Netflix. The official update was shared by the streaming service via its social media handle.

Sharing the update, the platform wrote, “Apdi handbag la weapons irukura alavuku avanga yaaru? (Who is she to be carrying weapons in their handbag?) Watch Revolver Rita on Netflix out 26 December in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Revolver Rita

Revolver Rita follows the story of Rita, a sharp and courageous woman who works at a fast-food shop. She lives with her mother and sister after losing her father at a young age, eventually becoming the breadwinner of the family following her mother.

However, Rita’s seemingly quiet life in Pondicherry is shattered after a family celebration goes wrong, resulting in the death of a powerful gangster, Dracula Pandiyan, who mistakenly enters her home.

The rest of the film focuses on how she navigates this dangerous situation, protects her family, and whether she manages to save everyone from the police and the gangster’s son.

Cast and crew of Revolver Rita

Revolver Rita stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Apart from her, the crime comedy features Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by JK Chandru, the movie is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route.

The film’s songs and background score are composed by Sean Roldan. Cinematography is handled by Dinesh B. Krishnan, while Praveen KL serves as the editor. The Keerthy Suresh starrer received underwhelming reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, the Mahanati actress is next expected to appear in films such as Kannivedi and Thottam, co-starring Antony Varghese Pepe.

