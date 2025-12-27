Revolver Rita Review: Keerthy Suresh and Radhika are the only saving grace in this redundant and misfire of dark comedy

Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, was released in theaters on November 28, 2025. After completing its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

If you’re planning to watch the movie on OTT, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to read.

The Plot

Revolver Rita follows the story of Rita, a sharp and courageous woman who works at a fast-food shop. She lives with her mother and sister after losing her father at a young age, and eventually becomes the breadwinner of the family after her mother’s passing.

However, Rita’s seemingly quiet life in Pondicherry is shattered when a family celebration goes wrong, resulting in the death of a powerful gangster, Dracula Pandiyan, who mistakenly enters her home after escaping from a rival gang.

The rest of the film focuses on how she navigates this dangerous situation, protects her family, and whether she manages to save everyone from the police and the gangster’s son.

The Good

Keerthy Suresh delivers a solid performance as the protagonist in this dark humor crime film. The actress, alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, holds her ground at crucial junctures, offering some solace in what eventually becomes a messy end product. Their performances and comic timing result in a few mild chuckles, even if the film as a whole fails to be memorable.

A few other members of the ensemble cast also do their best to make this an entertaining watch, even though their efforts do not add much to the film overall.

The Bad

Revolver Rita is a messy film, largely due to the poor combination of weak writing and bland execution. While the movie might have been enjoyable a decade ago, it ultimately lands flat and tests the audience’s patience.

The redundant writing and caricature-like characters make the film feel lazy, with only the actors trying to save a sinking ship. Additionally, Redin Kingsley once again comes across as annoying rather than comical, repeating the same humor track and awkward dialogue that once made him popular. His performance feels saturated and unbearable at this point.

The uncreative jokes and treatment make the movie feel like a lazy rip-off of Kolamaavu Kokila, the Nayanthara-starrer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Even from a technical standpoint, the visuals offer nothing fresh or memorable. Weak editing and pacing issues further affect the film, along with poor production design.

Additionally, music director Sean Roldan attempts to recreate a dark humor atmosphere similar to others in the genre, but the result never lives up to what Anirudh Ravichander (Kolamaavu Kokila) or Santhosh Narayanan achieved in the film Soodhu Kavvum.

The Performance

Keerthy Suresh does her best to make the movie entertaining, supported well by Radhika Sarathkumar. Their efforts make the film somewhat watchable, even if they ultimately feel futile.

Sunil also manages to salvage the film at certain points, even as the writing and other performances turn dull.

Watch the trailer here

The Verdict

Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh, is a dark humor crime comedy that fails to establish a strong foothold in any of the sub-genres it attempts. Apart from a few small moments, the film falls flat and remains boring, making it an easy skip both in theaters and on OTT.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeepa makes a heated comment on cameo culture: ‘We are doing it but artists are not coming and acting in our films’