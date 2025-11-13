Revolver Rita Trailer: Keerthy Suresh brings the laughs and action in new crime comedy

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Revolver Rita is slated to release in theaters on November 28, 2025. Directed by JK Chandru, the black comedy crime film recently unveiled a fun trailer, presenting the Saani Kaayidham actress in an intriguing new role.

Revolver Rita trailer: Keerthy Suresh leads as cool and confident heroine

The trailer of Revolver Rita follows the story of Rita, who accidentally takes the life of a dreaded gangster from Pondicherry. Her actions trigger a chain reaction, as the deceased gangster's son and his gang members embark on a mission to hunt her down.

Meanwhile, Rita must rely on her wit and the support of her family to escape the mayhem before it's too late. Whether she and her family manage to outsmart the gangsters and survive forms the central narrative.

Watch the trailer of Revolver Rita:

The tone of the trailer establishes the film as a dark comedy that uses chaos and humor to present a crime-driven narrative entertainingly.

With Keerthy Suresh in the lead, the movie features an ensemble cast including Radhika Sarathkumar, Super Subbarayan, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, Suresh Chakravarthy, Kathiravan, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by JK Chandru, the film is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Thalapathy Vijay's Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route.

The movie's music and background score are composed by Sean Roldan, with cinematography handled by Dinesh Krishnan and editing by Praveen KL.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh last appeared in the Telugu-language film Uppu Kappurambu. The comedy-drama, directed by Ani IV Sasi, follows the story of a young woman who unexpectedly becomes the head of her village, which faces an unusual dilemma when its cemetery runs out of burial space.

The film also featured Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, Talluri Rameswari, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Raviteja Nannimala, Vishnu Oi, Duvvasi Mohan, and several others in key roles. The movie was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, the actress has films like Kannivedi and Thottam - The Demesne, alongside Antony Varghese Pepe, in her upcoming lineup.

ALSO READ: NOT Vinayakan but Mammootty's crime thriller Kalamkaval was first offered to Prithviraj Sukumaran?