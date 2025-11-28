Revolver Rita Twitter Review: Read 7 tweets to know what netizens have to say about Keerthy Suresh starrer dark comedy

Revolver Rita, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, released in theaters on November 28, 2025, i.e., today. Directed by JK Chandru, the movie is a dark crime-comedy flick.

If you're wondering whether to watch the film this weekend, here's what netizens have to say about it.

Revolver Rita Twitter Review

After watching Revolver Rita, a user mentioned that the film could have been a decent dark-comedy crime drama if the director had known when and how to end it.

The viewer explained that the random twists, the never-ending second half, and the repetitive comedy tested their patience, though they added that Radhika's acting and timing made it a passable watch. They concluded that overall, it was boring.

Another netizen expressed that Revolver Rita is pure entertainment, praising Keerthy's swag and Radhika's power. They described it as dark comedy at its finest and congratulated the entire team.

A third user remarked that Keerthy Suresh's neat performance, sharp comic timing, and steady screen presence made her quite good in Revolver Rita.

From the reactions, it seems Revolver Rita is largely receiving mixed reviews from the audience.

Here are the reactions:

More about Revolver Rita

Revolver Rita follows the story of Rita, a young woman living in the quaint town of Pondicherry with her mother and two sisters. After her father passed away when she was a child, she and her mother have been the family's breadwinners, pushing it forward.

As Rita and her family prepare to celebrate her niece's birthday, things take a grim turn when a drunk gangster knocks on their door and enters their home. Amid a wild confrontation and chaos, her mother, Chellamma, shoots the gangster and kills him.

With party guests set to arrive soon, Rita and her family must hide the body, fearing for Chellamma's safety. Meanwhile, the gangster's son is also searching for his father, suspecting that a rival gang may be involved, which triggers a full-blown war between them.

How the family, caught up in this mess, manages to escape the dangers while the narrative retains its humorous tone forms the central plot of the movie.

Apart from Kitty, the film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, Ajay Ghosh, John Vijay, Kalyan Master, and several others in key roles.

