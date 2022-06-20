Rewind The Era: Sathyaraj remembers late director Manivannan & their blockbuster film Amaidhi Padai; EXCLUSIVE

Amaithi Padai came to Sathyaraj when he was enjoying a successful career in the industry in the 90s. His friend and director Manivannan narrated Amaithi Padai's script to him. However, initially, Sathyaraj rejected the script as he didn't want to play a negative role, but after the narration, he was convinced by the script. Little did he know it would turn out to be his biggest performance ever.

In fact, Amaithi Padai also earned a cult following and is regarded as a visionary political satire film. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sathyaraj of Baahubali fame went back in the time and recalled working with Manivannan.

"He is one director who always came on the sets with a blank paper. He spontaneously delivered the dialogues, he was that talented. We worked together on an ultimate political film Amaithi Padai. Believe me, there is no political film before or after Amaithi Padai," said Sathayraj who was in discussion with Manivannan and even read a story just 24 hours before the director's death. That's the very last memory of them together, recalls Sathyaraj with emotions in his eyes and a numb voice.

Amaidhi Padai, released in 1994 was written and directed by Manivannan. Sathyaraj played a dual role as father and son in the film. The story revolves around an ordinary man Ammavasai who builds his political career through shortcuts and unethical means.

With over 400 films to his name, Manivannan was known for playing supporting roles in the industry and directed exactly 50 films. He passed away after the release of his 50th directorial venture Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA due to a cardiac arrest on 15th June 2013. He was 59.