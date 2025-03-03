Rewind OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Telugu science fiction film online

The 2024 Telugu science fiction movie Rewind grabbed a lot of attention after hitting the big screens, thanks to its interesting concept and theme. The film stood out for its futuristic portrayal of time travel, a relatively new concept in Telugu cinema.

Now, the movie is all set to be available for OTT viewing.

When and where to watch Rewind

The Telugu science fiction drama Rewind is set for its OTT release. Fans of the movie can watch it on the platform Lionsgate Play when it releases. It will begin streaming online on March 7, 2025. The movie will also be available in Hindi.

The streaming giant had dropped an official post regarding the same. They shared a poster from the film on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Time is ticking, but can they change the past? #Rewind premieres exclusively on #LionsgatePlay this March 7th in Hindi & Telugu!"

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Rewind

The central narrative of Rewind revolves around the love story of Karthik and Shanti, showcasing how Karthik goes beyond even time itself to win her back.

Karthik meets and falls in love with Shanti at first sight during a chance encounter inside an elevator. What starts as intense curiosity gradually turns into a strong connection.

Advertisement

As Karthik gets to know Shanti better, he tries to impress her every time they meet. However, just as their love story begins to blossom, an unexpected roadblock tears them apart, leaving Karthik heartbroken.

Determined not to give up on Shanti, Karthik is even willing to manipulate time to change the past, hoping to resolve the issues that separated them and alter the course of their story.

Cast and crew of Rewind

The main cast of the Telugu science fiction Rewind features actors Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chowdary as the lead pair, Karthik and Shanti. Other stars include Suresh, Samrat Reddy, Viva Raghav, Abhishek Viswakarma, Ramu Gandham, and more.

Rewind is written, directed, and produced by Kalyan Chakravarthy. It is bankrolled under Krosswire Kreations, while Ashirvad Luke has composed the music.