RGV says 'Tollywood doesn’t need to do breakdance with champagne' as PM Modi lauds Pushpa and Baahubali

By now we all know, the import of content, ideas is from South to North and not North to South. South Indian cinema has left an everlasting impact not only in India but globally. PM Narendra Modi also went on to laud Telugu cinema and recently, also mentioned about SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and Allu Arjun's Pushpa as well.

During one of the political speeches, Modi said the nation is proud of the Tollywood industry. "The Telugu Film Industry is going places across the globe," said PM Modi. Referring to the same, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and said that since Modi has praised them, Tollywood cinema doesn't need to celebrate now with champagne.

"Tollywood doesn’t need to do breakdance with champagne because PM praised ..He was talking only about Bahubali,Pushpa and not the other 150 films we make every year ..if @ssrajamouli and @alluarjun were Kannadigas he would have hailed SANDALWOOD," said RGV in his tweet.

Take a look:

Well, not only Telugu but all the other South languages Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil have been the game-changers in the last couple of years. There is no denying that the quality of content down South is supreme.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise, was released worldwide on December 17 and it has taken box office by storm. Even fans outside India cannot stop themselves from grooving to Srivalli and Oo Antava.

