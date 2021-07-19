RGV watches Vijay Deverakonda's Liger; Former calls him a cross between Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja
Vijay Deverakonda's Pan-India film Liger is one of the much-anticipated projects of 2021. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers cannot keep calm to know what's in store for them. Amidst the high expectations, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is a very close friend of Puri Jagannadh, recently got lucky as he got a chance to watch a few scenes from Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger.
Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and shared details after watching a few scenes of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, Liger. He wrote, "Saw scenes of @KaranJohar presented #PuriJagan directed and @Charmmeofficial produced LIGER ..More than a CROSS between TIGER and LION @TheDeverakonda looks like a SUPER CROSS between @pawankalyan @urstrulyMahesh @RaviTeja_offl and @iTIGERSHROFF."
In his next tweet, he wrote, "The SCREEN PRESENCE of @TheDeverakonda in LIGER Is GREATER than any STAR i have seen in the last 2 DECADES..Thank you #PuriJagan and @Charmmeofficial for bringing it out."
Check out Tweets below:
Kuldip Sethi, Vijay Deverakonda's personal trainer for Liger, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, had spilled the beans on Vijay's intense training session. From keeping VD's injury in mind to keeping a track of his diet and daily protein intake, Kuldip revealed it all. He also assures that Vijay will be seen as a monster, beast and like never before in Liger.
