Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput spent Rs 70 lakhs on a Thailand trip with 6 friends

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe is currently going on by CBI and amid this, Rhea Chakraborty has given her first interview to a news channel. Read to know more.
52194 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 10:19 am
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput spent Rs 70 lakhs on a Thailand trip with 6 friends

The investigation by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is witnessing new developments with each passing day. Initially, reports stated that they have found loopholes while investigating the case. Siddharth Pitani, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant have been grilled for hours and hours by the agency already. Amid the investigation by CBI, Rhea Chakraborty has given an interview to a news channel. Rhea Chakraborty in her first interview after Sushant Singh Rajput's death has claimed that the late actor spent Rs 70 Lakhs on a Thailand trip. According to her statement, SSR was on a trip with his other 6 male friends. She also claimed that the actor lived life king size. During the interview, she also mentioned that Sushant's behaviour changed after their European trip. She also tells that Sushant Singh Rajput insisted on calling her brother Showik to join them in Europe.

Reacting to the allegations that Rhea Chakraborty was enjoying her life on Sushant Singh Rajput's money, she said, "I had a fashion shoot by the clothing trip Shein in Paris. The company sent me the tickets. Sushant said it was a good chance for us to spend time together. He cancelled my tickets and booked first class tickets for us. He paid for the hotels. He loved to live life king size. I realised that he was spending enormous amount of money during the trip but that was how he was. Who was I to question that? Even before this trip, he went to Thailand with six of his male friends. He booked a private jet for that trip and spent Rs 70 lakh. So, it was not like he spent the money just on me. He was like that as a person. He loved living like a star. I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money. We were living like a couple."

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has slammed Rhea for giving interviews and doing publicity stunts. In her twitter post, Shweta also said that the government of India should also see that a prime accused should not be moving around and giving interviews. “Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty,” she wrote in a series of her tweets. 

Meanwhile, while probing a money laundering angle, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also found evidence of a drug angle in the case. Reportedly, Rhea Chakraborty has been booked for drug conspiracy. The case has been registered against the actress by Narcotic Control Bureau based on WhatsApp chat evidence. 

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to Sushant Singh Rajput, she is a murderer, alleges late actor’s dad; WATCH 

Credits :India Today

Anonymous 4 minutes ago

A man can spend his own hard earned money and live king size or queen size .no body can ask question about that .

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Money hungry family.

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

SSR's family is after his money that he spent on his own fun activities. They want to incriminate Rhea and settle out of court.

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Innocent until proven guilty. SSR's sister is acting too desperate to hang Rhea without fair trial. She is upset and that is but natural. But blaming Rhea for SSR's death without the real evidence is evil. As they say a woman is bigger enemy of another woman

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Rajdeep Sardesai is from the same viper's nest as Barkha Dutt. The libtards with a destabilisation agenda.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

Why the hell is she giving interviews ?? Jis news channel ko dia hai interview ban karo saalo ko .What a shame seriously

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

He can spend his money how he want, b. Question is why were you using his money and pin!? Pv post this.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

this witch needs to go away..i hate her face...

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Was it his own money or was he leeching someone? If it's his own he can burn it for all I care

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

this is a classic sleight of hand routine from rheas lawyers... but sadly for her the interview was recorded before all the drug stuff came out.

