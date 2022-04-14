Riding an auto for movie promotion to KGF 2: A blazing success story of self-made actor Yash

KGF (Kolar Gold Fields), which released in five languages on December 21, 2018, was tipped to be the next big crossover film after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Yash left no stone unturned to play his part as Rocky Bhai and managed to break new grounds in terms of larger-than-life role, presentation and content. He believed in the vision of Prashanth Neel.

After investing 8 years on the project, Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 releases today, April 14, 2022. And with no intention of becoming a pan-India star through KGF, Yash, today, is one of the biggest and most bankable stars in the industry. The runaway success of 'KGF Chapter 1' is the game-changer. "I’m a debutant in other industries and people will judge me based on my film. It wouldn’t matter to them that I’m a big star in Kannada," Naveen Kumar Gowda aka Yash had said in one of the interviews with The News Minute in 2018.

Let's hit the refresh button and go back to when Yash started from scratch. His evolution has been massive as he began with television to becoming Sandalwood's Rocking Star' and now 'Pan-India star'.

Born to J Arun Kumar, a bus driver, and Pushpa (a homemaker), Yash wanted to be an actor from a very young age. They also had a provision store, which was taken care of by Yash, from buying all the vegetables as well.

Manifesting is powerful! However, equally, his hard work got him a role in the TV serial Nanda Gokula. Co-starring his now-wife Radhika Pandit, the show aired on ETV Kannada in the early 2000s.

He ran away from home to become a superstar with Rs 300 in his pocket.

Yash wasn’t scared to struggle.

With no contacts or links in the Kannada film industry, he got into the spotlight with his ability to slip into every character effortlessly.

Yash and Radhika went on to bag a bevy of films together including, one of the biggest hits, Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Moggina Manasu released in 2008, featured him in a supporting role. But guess what? He managed to steal the thunder.

For the promotions of his 2009 Kallare Santhe release, he drove an auto. Cut to now, he toured India for the promotions of KGF 2 in a private jet. He has really come a long way!

His character Nandisha in the film Kirataka got him more popularity. The 2011 film saw fair success at the box office and turned out to be his first commercial success.

Raja Huli alongside Meghana Raj, Googly opposite Kriti Kharbanda, Mr and Mrs Ramachari with Radhika Pandit among many others solidified his mark in the Sandalwood industry.

KGF: Chapter 2 has already stirred a storm after its release today. The movie is one of the most celebrated releases of this year.

Hard work along with consistency in his craft and an attitude of a beginner has made him what he is today!