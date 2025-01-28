Rifle Club Movie Review: Dileesh Pothan-Anurag Kashyap starrer directed by Aashiq Abu is a beautiful concoction of action and style

Rifle Club starring an ensemble cast of actors including Dileesh Pothan and Anurag Kashyap has hit the theaters recently. After releasing in theaters on December 19, 2024, the movie is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix.

If you’ve yet to watch the movie, here’s the Pinkvilla review to check out whether the film is worth watching or not.

The Plot

Rifle Club, directed by Malayali filmmaker Aashiq Abu, is an action comedy set in the backdrop of 1990s Wayanad, along the forest area. In hopes of perfecting his acting skills, a young star of Malayalam cinema goes to a hunting club in the area, owned by a family of hunters.

However, things take an interesting turn when the actor’s cousin comes in search of him with his new girlfriend after accidentally killing a gangster’s son in Mangalore. As the gangster’s men follow them to the hunting club, they are set to face a triad of trained shooters, with all hell set to go loose. The rest of the movie focuses on who survives and how it all came to be.

The Good

Rifle Club is something a whole lot far from what one would expect to be an Indian action comedy film. Making an innovation in the genre, the film manages to become a beautiful tale to unfold with each passing minute. The entirety of the film focuses on the strong culture of hunters and the respect they give to same.

Unlike Western films from American movies, the film narrates itself, “This isn’t your Wild West, but the Western Ghats,” the movie stands rooted to its theme and to the locale which one can get easily familiar with. In addition to the stylistic storytelling the director has executed, the movie also makes use of characters to its prominence.

The movie did not rely on utilizing stereotypical action tropes or hero elevations, because the characters each are prominent in their own manner. Be it the gun-wielding club secretary, the mad gangster, or even their family priest, everyone makes use of their charm and has immense potential with their personality.

This aided by the brilliant performances by the ensemble cast, makes the movie entertaining and enjoyable. Coming to the technical aspect of the film, Aashiq Abu who not only directed the film but also cranked the camera, embedded some amazing shots with his execution.

The magnificent visuals, coupled with the skillful musical techniques by Rex Vijayan capture the entire essence of the film. These elements with crisp editing by V Saajan make a seamless transition for viewers into the world of guns.

The Bad

While the movie offers something unique in most aspects of filmmaking, it does take a hit back with the paper-thin plot. The entire event showcased in the film happens over a day or two, with the plotlines and synchronization coming at the most abrupt points.

Despite the film having every other technical aspect in the film to a beautiful effect, the lack of structure within the plot may become a bit off-putting for some, but it doesn’t affect the film as a whole.

The Performance

The movie Rifle Club is a one-of-a-kind film where it isn’t easy to pinpoint a certain performance to be better or worse than others. Even though a comparison scale may not be in question, the film manages to connect each and every character to the actors who were apt for the same.

With Dileesh Pothan playing the club secretary, handling the managerial duties, Vijayaraghavan lives off as the aged, brooding, yet sharp patriarch of the club. With Anurag Kashyap making his Malayalam debut as wild as it can come, actress Vani Viswanath who made a comeback after her hiatus re-establishes why she was considered for action roles back in the day.

Finally, with many others also playing quite impactful roles, the movie star character played by Vineeth Kumar was a resounding surprise, especially in the climax.

See the official trailer for Rifle Club:

The Verdict

Rifle Club, as mentioned earlier is a unique and innovative movie within the genre of action comedies in Indian cinema. The film offers quite the entertainment, providing us with a beautiful concoction of both action and style.

If you’re someone who loves Western Films or likes to indulge in something packed with guns blazing, this is a perfect movie for you.

