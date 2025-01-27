Rifle Club OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind and Aashiq Abu's movie
Here’s everything you need to know about Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club before watching it on OTT.
Rifle Club is an action-comedy movie that hit the big screens in December last year. Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film received positive responses and also marked Hanumankind's Malayalam debut. Within a month of its theatrical release, it was announced that the movie would start streaming on a prominent OTT platform.
When and where to watch Rifle Club
Rifle Club began streaming on Netflix from January 16 onwards in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The announcement was made by the OTT platform via their social media handle. They wrote, "Ee clubil, thokkine kaalum unnam nokkinu. Watch Rifle Club, now on Netflix! #RifleClubOnNetflix."
Take a look at the post below:
Official trailer and plot of Rifle Club
In the 1990s, gangster Dayanand Bhare hosts a lavish birthday party for his son Bichu. However, he becomes fixated on a dancer named Nadiya. When Bichu tries to approach her, Nadiya’s partner Ali intervenes and beats him. Fearing retaliation, Ali and Nadiya escape to Kannur, seeking refuge with Ali’s cousin Shajahan, an aspiring actor preparing for a hunter role. To improve his craft, Shajahan joins a rifle club in Sulthan Bathery, where the couple takes shelter.
Dayanand’s other son, Bheera, tracks them down, leading to a violent confrontation with the rifle club members. Enraged by the humiliation, Dayanand launches another attack on the club. As tensions rise, Shajahan and the club members unite to defend themselves. In a showdown, they overpower Dayanand and his gang.
Cast and crew of Rifle Club
Rifle Club is helmed by Aashiq Abu, with the screenplay crafted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Suhas. The film is backed by producers Aashiq Abu, Vishal Vincent Tony, and Vincent Vadakkan.
Meanwhile, the star cast of the movie includes Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind, Vijayaraghavan, Vani Viswanath, Vineeth, Darshana Rajendran, Suresh Krishna, Surabhi Lakshmi, Vishnu Agasthya, Unnimaya Prasad, and Ramzan Muhammad. The cinematography is also handled by Aashiq Abu, with V. Saajan taking charge of the editing.
