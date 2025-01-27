Rifle Club OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind and Aashiq Abu's movie

Explore All Fashion Categories

Raveena Tandon’s Rs 3,81,650 Chanel bag adds a luxe touch to her red suit as she and Rasha Thadani bring ethnic charm to travel

Rani Mukerji's black Prada dress with the matching bag is flirty, fierce, and fabulous but it comes with a price tag of Rs 6,14,527

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes coolness and style in a casual top paired with denim jeans

Sonam Kapoor swaps her signature glam for a sporty vibe at airport in grey tracksuit and personalized cap

Janhvi Kapoor channels girl-next-door vibes as she explores Kerala streets in white floral print saree

Rashmika Mandanna in custom House of Masaba saree with palm motif is elegance at its best; don't miss her trendy blouse design

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes soft girl charm in pastel-hued saree that is a perfect amalgamation of elegance and glamor

Khushi Kapoor embodies an angelic allure in black Vivienne Westwood lace mini-dress styled with the classy Dior bag

Who wore what at Sabyasachi’s 25th Anniversary event: From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, 6 breathtaking fashion moments to witness