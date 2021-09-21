Rift between Radhe Shyam co stars Prabhas & Pooja Hegde? Makers of the film CLARIFY

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam is all set to release in theatres on Makar Sankranti next year. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers cannot keep calm to see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde together on the big screen. However, there are reports of a rift between the leading pair of the film.

The makers of the film, UV Creations has now clarified about the same, stating it is 'baseless'. The statement by the Radhe Shyam team releases, "These reports are completely baseless. Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. They share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry."

Well, rumour mills have always been on an overdrive in the entertainment industry. The production house further added, "Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots and in fact, she is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget."

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s. Radhe Shyam is releasing nationwide on January 14th, 2022.

