RIP Bhavatharini: Anirudh, Keerthy Suresh, Karthik Subbaraj bid emotional farewell to Ilayaraja’s daughter

Acclaimed National Award-winning singer and composer, Bhavatharini, aged 47, passed away after bravely battling cancer during her treatment in Sri Lanka. As the daughter of Ilaiyaraja and sister to Yuvan Shankar Raja, her unexpected demise has sent shockwaves through the industry.

Heartfelt condolences from celebrities, including Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh, have flooded social media in response to the tragic news

Keerthy Suresh Expresses Grief Over Bhavatharini's Passing

Responding to the heart-wrenching news of Bhavatharini's passing, actress Keerthy Suresh conveyed her condolences and offered heartfelt prayers to the bereaved family. Sharing her profound sense of grief, she took to X, expressing, "Devastated hearing this news! May God give all the strength to the family."

Keerthy Suresh's empathetic words reflect the somber mood prevailing in the industry as it mourns the loss of a talented soul.

Anirudh Expresses Shock and Sorrow Over Bhavatharini's Demise

Anirudh, the acclaimed singer and composer, expressed profound shock and sorrow in response to the untimely demise of Bhavatharini. Taking to X, he tweeted, "Shocked and saddened #RIPBhavatharini Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends." His words echoed the widespread sentiment of grief within the industry as they mourned the loss of the talented artist.

Celebs console Ilayaraja and family

In the wake of the devastating loss of Bhavatharini, celebrities continue to express their condolences and solidarity with Ilaiyaraja and his family. Director Mari Selvaraj shared a poignant image of Bhavatharini holding a peacock on Twitter. In Tamil, he wrote, loosely translated as, "The angel who shed light in sound. You are the peacock that my eyes see no more #RIPBhavatharini @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr".

Taking on to X, director Karthik Subbaraj expressed deep shock and sorrow at the sudden demise of Bhavatharini. In a heartfelt tweet, he conveyed his sincere condolences to Ilaiyaraja sir, Yuvan sir, Karthik Raja Sir, and the entire family. His words, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of #Bhavatharini madam. My heartfelt condolences to Illayaraja sir, Yuvan sir, Karthik Raja Sir and the entire family. #RIPBhavatharini".

Actor Jayam Ravi, known for his role in Ponniyin Selvan, added his voice to the collective mourning for Bhavatharini, extending his moral support to Ilaiyaraja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and director Venkat Prabhu, who is a cousin to Bhavatharini. In a heartfelt message, he wrote, "Deepest condolences to #Ilayaraja Sir, @thisisysr, @vp_offl family for the loss of #Bhavatharini. This is really an unbearable loss to the music fraternity."

In an emotional display of solidarity, actors including Soori, Silambarasan, Khushbu Sundar, and Gautham Karthik joined their fellow celebrities in mourning the untimely death of Bhavatharini. Expressing their support and offering heartfelt prayers, they united in extending condolences to the grieving family. Their collective gesture reflects the deep impact Bhavatharini had on the film fraternity, with each actor expressing shared grief and empathy for the bereaved family.

About Bhavatharini’s shining career

Bhavatharini made her debut in her father's Malayalam movie in 1984 with the song Thithithey Thalam in My Dear Kuttichathan. She contributed her vocals to two Malayalam songs, namely Kalyanapallakkil Velippayyan in the movie Kaliyoonjal and Nadaswaram Ketti in Ponmudi Puzhayorathu.

In Tamil, Bhavatharini marked her debut as a singer in Prabhu Deva's Raasaiya. Subsequently, she lent her voice to numerous tracks for films and albums, primarily collaborating with her father and brothers in the industry.

Bhavatharini was honored with the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2000 for her soulful rendition of the song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu from the movie Bharathi. This memorable achievement recognized her exceptional talent and contribution to the world of playback singing.

