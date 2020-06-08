RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja: Yash's wife Radhika Pandit is heartbroken as she shares actor's picture from a party

KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit took to social media and shared a picture of Chiranjeevi Sarja, which was clicked at their daughter Ayra's birthday.

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at 39. The actor died of a heart attack in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 7. According to media reports, Chiranjeevi complained of severe chest pain and respiratory problems and was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital. The doctors attempted to revive him from heart attack but failed to save him. The Vayuputra actor's demise has left a void in the Kannada Film industry. A lot of celebs took to social media and paid condolences to the family of the actor.

KGF star Yash's wife Radhika took to social media and shared a picture of the actor from Ayra's birthday. One can see in the picture, Chiranjeevi Sarja looking all happy as he shares the frame with his brother and Radhika Pandit. The photo was taken last year during Yash and Radhika's daughter Ayra's first birthday. Taking to Instagram, Radhika Pandit wrote, "Just cant believe it.. a warm soul gone too soon. My heart goes out to Meghana, Dhruva, Ammaji aunty and the entire family. We lost a dear friend today... CHIRU."

Chiranjeevi Sarja is survived by his wife Meghana Raj, daughter of veteran actors Prameela Joshi and Sundar Raj.

Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace...@chirusarja.. I am out of words."

Chiranjeevi Sarja has featured in 22 movies including like Dandam Dasghanum, Varadanayaka, Vishal, Chandralekha, Ajith among others.

