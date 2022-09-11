RIP Krishnam Raju: Prabhas left heartbroken as Pawan Kalyan offers condolences; Chiranjeevi pays last respects
As the entire South film industry mourns the demise of Krishnam Raju, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan paid their last respects to the legendary actor at his Hyderabad residence. The Power star was also seen consoling a heartbroken Prabhas as he paid tribute to the Rebel Star. A video of the two paying their tributes has surfaced on social media.
The mortal remains of Krishnam Raju have been kept for public viewing at his home and many celebrities have arrived to pay their last respects. Apart from Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan, others including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Kalyan, and Vijay Deverakonda were also papped at his residence today.
For the unversed, Krishnam Raju made his acting debut with the 1966 film, Chilaka Gorinka. Helmed by Kotayya Pratyagatma, Krishna Kumari was the leading lady of the film. His filmography also comprises superhits flicks like Jeevana Tarangalu, Krishnaveni, Bhakta Kannappa, Sita Ramulu, Taxi Driver, Bobbili Brahmanna, Marana Sasanam, Viswanatha Nayakudu, Antima Theerpu, to name a few.
Krishnam Raju was reportedly facing several medical issues recently and was also being treated for the same by a private hospital. Baahubali star Prabhas is considered to be very close to his uncle, and the two even shared the screen in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial Radhe Shyam. Going by a video from the funeral on social media, Prabhas was consoled by the fellow members of the industry during these tough times. Also, the who's who from the industry penned tributes for the veteran actor on the internet.
