RIP Krishnam Raju: Prabhas left heartbroken as Pawan Kalyan offers condolences; Chiranjeevi pays last respects

As the entire South film industry mourns the demise of Krishnam Raju, Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan paid their last respects to the legendary actor at his Hyderabad residence. The Power star was also seen consoling a heartbroken Prabhas as he paid tribute to the Rebel Star. A video of the two paying their tributes has surfaced on social media.

The mortal remains of Krishnam Raju have been kept for public viewing at his home and many celebrities have arrived to pay their last respects. Apart from Chiranjeevi, and Pawan Kalyan, others including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Kalyan, and Vijay Deverakonda were also papped at his residence today.