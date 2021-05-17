RIP Nitish Veera: Dhanush says it is disheartening as he offers condolences to his Asuran co star

The Tamil film fraternity is in shock and can't believe the industry has lost one more actor due to the deadly virus. Dhanush took to Twitter and offered condolences to his Asuran co-star Nitish.

The Tamil film industry has lost another gem of a talent, Nitish Veera due to COVID-19. The actor lost the battle against the coronavirus today morning, May 17 at Chennai’s Omandurar Government Hospital. The Tamil film fraternity is in shock and can't believe the industry has lost one more actor due to the deadly virus. Dhanush took to Twitter and offered condolences to his Asuran co-star Nitish. He wrote, "This is disheartening. Rest in peace my brother." He also played close confidant and notorious gangster Kokki Kumar played by Dhanush in 2006 film, Pudhupettai. The film was directed by Selvaraghavan.

Selvaraghavan also mourned the demise of Nitish. He tweeted, "REST IN PEACE MY “MANI” (sic)." Actor Krishna, who has worked with Nitish Veera in Kazhugoo and Bellbottom penned a heartfelt condolence note. He tweeted, "Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys.... can’t loose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe."

Vishnu Vishal also penned a note as he offered condolences to the actor. "#RIPNitishVeera It pains to write this...Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu..This covid second wave is taking away so many lives..Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you...," the actor tweeted as he recalled working with him in films like Vennilakabbadikuzhu and MaaveranKittu.

Nitish Veera's last big-screen presence after Asuran will be in Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan. The film is directed by the late SP Jananathan, who passed away earlier this year.

