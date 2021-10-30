RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Kannada superstar's eyes donated just like father

Following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Rajkumar, the family of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar donated his eyes on Friday. A team of doctors performed the procedure within a six-hour window after his death, tweeted actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa. "While I was at hospital to see Appu Sir, a medical group came to remove his eyes in 6-hour window after death. Appu Sir - like Dr Rajkumar & @NimmaShivanna - donated his eyes," the actor tweeted, urging everyone to donate "following in their footsteps & in Appu Sir's memory". The power star passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a heart attack earlier in the day.

Speaking to News18, Dr Bhujang Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya said, “Dr Rajkumar had said while pledging his eyes, that all members of his family will donate their eyes after death. The family has kept his word. Even at such a difficult time, they called me this noon and asked to retrieve his eyes. They are truly brave."

He added, “My team has retrieved a pair of healthy eyes from Puneeth Rajkumar. We have a long list of recipients waiting at our hospital. Thankfully, blood groups need not be matched for eye donations. Hence we can use these eyes sooner. By tomorrow or day after we are planning to transplant these eyes to two other patients in dire need. They get to see the world again.”

According to reports, the power star was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. However, despite the doctor's attempts, the actor couldn't survive. The entire country, including fans and the film industry, is shocked to learn about the sad news.