RIP Rishi Kapoor: Jr NTR, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and others are heartbroken and shocked

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Bollywood's veteran star passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai. The second son of legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today, at the age of 67. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was the first to break the news on social media as he expressed grief about his co-star. Many South celebs like Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde among others took to social media as they heard about Rishi Kapoor's death.

Jr NTR Tweeted, "Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema."

The South beauty Tamannaah Bhatia, who can't believe this news wrote, "Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji."

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep wrote, "Very saddening ... Two days n two fantastic actors gone. Rip,, Irfanji n Rishiji. There is none who hasn't admired u both... you both wil continue to inspire.."

Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2020

May he rest in eternal peace. Thank you for the stories and memories. You will live on sir! Strength to The family pic.twitter.com/EaCiDyNrxH — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) April 30, 2020

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

Just cannot believe what I’m hearing This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre what’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 30, 2020

You will always be remembered as the eternal charmer and a man who spoke his heart fearlessly.Thank you for a the caring advice my dear Sir. You will be so very badly missed.The heavens are lucky. Now two Charmers to in quick succession to enrich their lives. Heartbroken.pic.twitter.com/1dKKy1HX0Y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 30, 2020

A statement from Rishi Kapoor's family reads:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

