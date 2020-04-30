X
RIP Rishi Kapoor: Jr NTR, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and others are heartbroken and shocked

Many South celebs like Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kiccha Sudeep among others took to social media as they heard about Rishi Kapoor's death.
8181 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 10:56 am
In a heartbreaking piece of news, Bollywood's veteran star Rishi Kapoor passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai. The second son of legend Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today, at the age of 67. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was the first to break the news on social media as he expressed grief about his co-star. Many South celebs like Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde among others took to social media as they heard about Rishi Kapoor's death. 

Jr NTR Tweeted, "Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema." 

The South beauty Tamannaah Bhatia, who can't believe this news wrote, "Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji."

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep wrote, "Very saddening ... Two days n two fantastic actors gone. Rip,, Irfanji n Rishiji. There is none who hasn't admired u both... you both wil continue to inspire.." 

Check what celebs have to say about Bollywood phenomenal star Rishi Kapoor, who is no more among us:

A statement from Rishi Kapoor's family reads: 

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. 

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. 

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. 

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. 

He would not have it any other way.

