RIP Vivek: Suriya with Jyothika, Karthi, Shankar & Chiyaan Vikram arrive to pay their last respect to actor

Tamil actor and comedian Vivek suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Friday. He was immediately taken to a hospital and admitted to ICU in critical condition. He passed away on early Saturday morning, April 17. Vivek's sudden demise has shaken up the entire South Indian film industry and its fans. A while ago, Suriya with his wife Jyothika, Karthi, Shankar and Chiyaan Vikram were papped as they arrived to pay last respects to the late actor, Vivek.

Meanwhile, director Shankar penned an emotional note as he remembers the late actor and his incredible contribution to the cinema. He wrote, "Today we lost an amazing actor, wonderful human being and lover of nature:Padma Shri Vivek. His contributions to my films, Tamil Film Industry and to society is immeasurable, so is this loss. May his soul Rest In Peace..My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans."

Addressing him as a gem of a person, Ram Pothineni tweeted, "I’ve grown up watching you and have always admired the way you tried to convey a social message through your comedy..you’re a rare gem & shall always be remembered sir."

In 2009, the Government of India awarded Vivek with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the arts. Vivek is known for launching Green Kalam, an initiative he started under the guidance of former President of India A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. He had set a mission of planting a billion trees for billion people all over the state.

