  1. Home
  2. entertainment

RIP Vivek: Suriya with Jyothika, Karthi, Shankar & Chiyaan Vikram arrive to pay their last respect to actor

Meanwhile, director Shankar penned an emotional note as he remembers Vivek and his incredible contribution to the cinema.
4432 reads Mumbai
RIP Vivek: Suriya with Jyothika, Karthi, Shankar & Chiyaan Vikram arrive to pay their last respect to actor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tamil actor and comedian Vivek suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Friday. He was immediately taken to a hospital and admitted to ICU in critical condition. He passed away on early Saturday morning, April 17. Vivek's sudden demise has shaken up the entire South Indian film industry and its fans. A while ago, Suriya with his wife Jyothika, Karthi, Shankar and Chiyaan Vikram were papped as they arrived to pay last respects to the late actor, Vivek. 

Meanwhile, director Shankar penned an emotional note as he remembers the late actor and his incredible contribution to the cinema. He wrote, "Today we lost an amazing actor, wonderful human being and lover of nature:Padma Shri Vivek. His contributions to my films, Tamil Film Industry and to society is immeasurable, so is this loss. May his soul Rest In Peace..My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans." 

Addressing him as a gem of a person, Ram Pothineni tweeted, "I’ve grown up watching you and have always admired the way you tried to convey a social message through your comedy..you’re a rare gem & shall always be remembered sir." 

Take a look: 

Also Read: Actor Vivek's Demise: Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Trisha, Ravi Teja and others shocked and heartbroken 

In 2009, the Government of India awarded Vivek with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to the arts. Vivek is known for launching Green Kalam, an initiative he started under the guidance of former President of India A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. He had set a mission of planting a billion trees for billion people all over the state. 

Credits :Twitter BA Raju

You may like these
Chiyaan Vikram to replace Suriya in Hari’s upcoming rural drama Aruvaa?
Rajinikanth’s Darbar to Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri: 5 Tamil films which had heroes as ruthless cops
Not Suriya, but THIS actor was the first choice of Vikram K Kumar’s 24?
Actor Vivek's Demise: Dhanush, Samantha Akkineni, Trisha, Ravi Teja and others shocked and heartbroken
Rajinikanth pens heartfelt note for Vivek; Says the days when they worked together are unforgettable
Vivek’s Hospitalisation: Venkat Prabhu, Khushbu Sundar, Sibi Sathyaraj pray for his speedy recovery
close