Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty serve couple goals as they look exceptional in traditional attire; PICS

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty are one of the most beloved couples in the Kannada film industry. Recently, the couple was spotted together during the SIIMA Awards 2023. The actor cum director has always been an award favorite, and his wife, Pragathi, is always there beside him as he has repeatedly been showered with laurels for his contribution to Kannada cinema.

The couple was recently spotted in color-coordinated outfits; the former wore a black shirt and mundu, while Pragathi looked graceful as she donned a traditional saree. Rishab and Pragathi chose to go with a perfect ethnic look.

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty's recent spotting

The couple got married in 2017 and have two children together, son Ranvit Shetty and daughter Raadya Shetty. Their second child was born last year in March, and Rishab let the world in on the good news when he posted about it and wrote, "My newborn is as beautiful as my wife. Both the mother and the child are doing well." Rishab and Pragathi Shetty gave birth to their first child, Ranvit, in 2019. The actor has stated that his wife is the pillar of strength for himself and his work.

On the professional front

Rishab Shetty has not had a full-length acting role since Kantara last year, but he did make a cameo appearance in Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare. The film was presented by his close friend Rakshit Shetty under the latter’s banner, Paramvah Pictures. The film has emerged as a surprise hit and managed to win over the audience.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Kantara 2, the sequel to the mega-blockbuster that was Kanatara. There are a lot of questions pertaining to how Rishab will go forward with the story of Kantara, and the actor has also shared updates about the film time and again. In an interview with the Indian Express, Rishab said, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

