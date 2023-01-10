Rishab Shetty announces Kantara joins Oscars race; Qualifies for Best Picture and Best Actor

After SS Rajamouli, another South film that has reached the Oscars 2023 is Rishab Shetty's blockbuster entertainer Kantara. The divine drama, which earned applause worldwide, has now qualified for the Academy Awards contention list under two categories. The film is reportedly qualified for the Oscars under the Best Picture and Best Actor categories. Rishab Shetty on Tuesday took to Twitter and announced that Kantara has received two Oscar qualifications ahead of the nomination list announcement. However, they didn't mention the Oscars qualifications categories. The Kantara actor and the director wrote on Twitter, "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms."

Take a look at Rishab Shetty's Kantara announcement for Oscars

This means that the film is eligible for Oscar members to cast a vote to push it through to the main nominations. The nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023. About Kantara Rishab Shetty's Kantara proved that when content is good, language is not a factor. Kantara was always intended to be a Kannada release alone and despite the language barrier, the film performed tremendously well in all the different regions through the aid of English subtitles. The film was later released in all South languages and Hindi. Kantara, which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is set in the backdrop of the Keraadi region of coastal Karnataka. The actor-filmmaker has also played the lead role in the blockbuster movie, which is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner Hombale Films. The highly acclaimed film features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in pivotal roles. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for Kantara. Arvind S Kashyap is the director of photography. The film crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in gross collections worldwide, making it only the second Kannada film ever to do so.

