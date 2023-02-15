Rishab Shetty bags 'Most Promising Actor' for Kantara at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

Rishab Shetty, who took the Kannada industry on a global map with his blockbuster film Kantara 2, has received a prestigious award. He has bagged 'Most Promising Actor' at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2023. The actor and filmmaker will collect his award on February 20 in Mumbai. Central Censor Board and the CEO of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the big news on social media. The actor wins the Most Promising Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for his performance in Kantara, where he played the role of Shiva.



About Kantara The movie, which was made with a moderate budget and had its initial release only in Kannada, quickly earned wide appreciation from the audiences. The rave reviews led the film to get dubbed in all major Indian languages, and it emerged as one of the biggest successes of last year. Kantara also joined the Oscar race with 2 qualifications on the longlist. Kantara has been conceptualized and directed by Rishab Shetty himself. Set against the backdrop of the Keraadi region of coastal Karnataka, the movie revolves around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. The highly acclaimed film features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in pivotal roles. The film crossed the Rs 500-crore mark in gross collections worldwide, making it only the second Kannada film ever to do so.

Rishab Shetty meets PM Narendra Modi Rishab Shetty represented the Kannada Film industry as he recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special dinner at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. The actor was accompanied by Yash and the makers of Homable Films, and Puneeth Rajkumar's wife. According to reports, he was praised by the PM for making Kantara. The actor revealed that they discussed various topics, including the state of the Kannada film industry and the demands of the entertainment sector. PM Modi even congratulated Rishab on the massive success of ‘Kantara’ and praised the film for representing the country's rich culture.

