Rishab Shetty celebrates his ‘blessing’ and ‘forever love’ as he drops post to wish wife Pragathi on her birthday

Rishab Shetty has been in the spotlight lately for his lineup of movies. Amidst this, the National Award-winning director penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife Pragathi and shared some unseen pictures with her from their memorabilia.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Rishab dropped some picture-perfect frames with his wife Pragathi, along with a pretty solo portrait of her.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, he penned a lengthy caption, expressing his delight in celebrating someone who is his greatest blessing, best friend and the forever love of his life. An excerpt from his birthday note read, “From the little moments of laughter to the big dreams we chase together, every day with you is a gift. Your smile brightens my darkest days, and your love makes my world complete.”

He further added, “Here’s to another year of making beautiful memories, sharing endless laughter, and growing old together. I love you more than words can say. Happy Birthday.”

Coming to the actor’s upcoming filmography, after the immense success of his National Award-winning film Kantara, the actor is currently busy shooting its prequel Kantara: Chapter 1.

Rishab has apparently undergone some massive physical transformation and will be seen pulling off some of the most challenging action sequences for the same, which has been shot on a very large scale.

Other than that, the actor is also onboard for Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman, where Rishab will be playing the titular role and reprising to screen the iconic mythological figure of Lord Hanuman.

Besides this, Rishab Shetty is also collaborating with filmmaker Sandeep Singh for the upcoming movie The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which will release in January 2027.