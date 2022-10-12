Rishab Shetty clicked at Mumbai airport as he's set for promotions of Kantara Hindi version; PICS

Rishab Shetty's recently released Kannada film Kantara, is gearing up for release in Hindi. As the Hindi version is set to release in theaters on October 14, Rishab Shetty has landed in Mumbai for promotions. The director was clicked at the Mumbai airport as he is all set to begin promotion for the Hindi version. Rishab Shetty opted for a lungi paired up with a white shirt as he posed for the cameras. He was accompanied by the lead actress Sapthami Gowda. He is multifaceted as he not only directed the film but also acted in it.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara proved that when content is good, language is not a factor. Kantara was always intended to be a Kannada release alone and despite the language barrier, the film has been performing tremendously well in all the different regions through the aid of English subtitles. The film is now set to premiere in Hindi. Take a look at the pics here: