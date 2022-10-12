Rishab Shetty clicked at Mumbai airport as he's set for promotions of Kantara Hindi version; PICS
Kantara was always intended to be a Kannada release alone and despite the language barrier, the film has been performing tremendously well
Rishab Shetty's recently released Kannada film Kantara, is gearing up for release in Hindi. As the Hindi version is set to release in theaters on October 14, Rishab Shetty has landed in Mumbai for promotions. The director was clicked at the Mumbai airport as he is all set to begin promotion for the Hindi version.
Rishab Shetty opted for a lungi paired up with a white shirt as he posed for the cameras. He was accompanied by the lead actress Sapthami Gowda. He is multifaceted as he not only directed the film but also acted in it.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara proved that when content is good, language is not a factor. Kantara was always intended to be a Kannada release alone and despite the language barrier, the film has been performing tremendously well in all the different regions through the aid of English subtitles. The film is now set to premiere in Hindi.
Take a look at the pics here:
Kantara's Telugu version will release on October 15. Also, Prithviraj Sukumaran also announced the Malayalam release of Kantara. The release date will be officially confirmed in the following days.
Kannada thriller Kantara, which was released on September 30 clashing with the biggest movie Ponniyin Selvan I, is receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Kantara is an action thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty. He has also taken up the job of playing the lead role in the film. The film is about a Kambala champion played by Rishab. It is a tale set in a fictional forest called Kantara, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Homable Films.
Also Read: Kantara Hindi to Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: South movies releasing this week in theatres and OTT
Kantara also features Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.Cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, editors KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty and composer B Ajaneesh Loknath are part of the technical crew.