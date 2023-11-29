Rishab Shetty expresses dissatisfaction with OTT platforms; says he doesn’t want to leave Kannada films

Rishab Shetty, the actor-director who became a sensation throughout India with his latest flick Kantara, was recently spotted at the 54th International Film Festival of India 2023 that occurred in Goa.

During an interaction at the event, Rishab Shetty was seen talking about his dissatisfaction with OTT platforms rejecting some Kannada films due to them not being viable in theaters.

Rishab Shetty expresses dissatisfaction with OTT

Rishab Shetty disclosed that such decisions by OTT platforms really sadden him. On this occasion, he asked the sponsors to recognize Kannada films and highlighted how Kannada films used to generate revenue from festivals like NFDC Film Bazaar, but with OTT’s popularity during the COVID period, it became no longer the same.

He said, “It is very sad that OTT companies reject all Kannada films because a commercial film made in Kannada is not successful. I don't want to leave the Kannada film industry like other actors with one hit. After Kantara, I got opportunities from other film industries. But, I politely refused them. I am forever indebted to the Kannada audience.”

He added, “If the content is good then the audience will appreciate it irrespective of the language. At present, we are focusing on Kantara Chapter 1. The idea of ​​a prequel came at the time of making Kantara. As the movie became a hit, now we have started Chapter 1.”

Moreover, making a record achievement in Kannada films, Kantara won the Silver Peacock Award at the IFFI Awards.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel film to the 2022 film Kantara, which is written and directed by the lead actor Rishab Shetty himself. The film, which became a sensation last year, brings back the world where people can witness the origins of folklore, set back in 301 AD.

Kantara Chapter 1’s first-look teaser was released a few days ago and went viral soon after it did. The film has fulfilled a muhurat ceremony and has commenced shooting for the prequel film, slated to release in 2025.

