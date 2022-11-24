Rishab Shetty, Fahadh Faasil catch up and pose for perfect pic; Fans call them powerhouse talents of South

Sharing the pic on Twitter, the producer wrote, "A Delightful evening with the two Gems!@shetty_rishab #FahadhFaasil." Fans are loving this combo and calling them the 'best actors in the industry today'. Some have also called them 'powerhouses of talent' and we couldn't agree any less. Like many movie buffs, we are also wondering if there's any collab on cards. It would be such a delight to watch both of these talented actors in one frame on the big screen.

The two supremely talented actors of South, Kannada star Rishab Shetty and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil caught up together. The duo along with a KGF producer met together for a delightful evening and also posed for a blockbuster pic. Rishab and Fahadh can be seen posing with bright smiles along with KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur. The pic is currently going viral on the internet.

Take a look at Rishab Shetty, Fahadh Faasil's pic here:

Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Rishab Shetty is all over with his blockbuster hit pan-Indian film Kantara. The film crossed the Rs 400-crore mark in gross collections worldwide, making it only the second Kannada film ever to do so. Kantara, which is set in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, and revolves around a regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty played the central character Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the movie, which features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, Naveen D Padil, and others in the pivotal roles.

After successfully running for 50 days in theaters, Kantara has released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos, on November 24. The popular song from the film Varaha Roopam has been removed from the OTT version and replaced with a new version. Several fans are disappointed with this change in Kantara.

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil will play the lead in the forthcoming suspense drama, Dhoomam. The project has been scripted by Pawan Kumar, who will also be directing the film. The actor and director duo previously collaborated on movies like Lucia and U-Turn. National Award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali is the female lead of the film.

Additionally, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his popular character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the second installment of Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. The film is directed by Sukumar.