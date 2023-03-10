Rishab Shetty hosts a grand birthday bash for daughter Raadya; Darshan, Upendra and others attend

Kantara star Rishab Shetty's daughter Raadya turned one recently and he hosted a grand birthday bash for her. The actor and his wife Pragathi hosted a big birthday bash for their little girl and many Kannada celebs attended. His wife shared a few pics from the celebrations and they are currently going viral.

Kannada celebs like Darshan, Abhishek Ambareesh, Arjun Sarja, Dhruva Sarja, Upendra, and many others graced the birthday bash of Rishab Shetty's daughter in Bengaluru. The celebs blessed the little one and also clicked pics. Fans wondered where are Rishab Shetty's close friends Rakshit Shetty and Raj Shetty as they are missing in the pics

The Shetty family twinned in black for the birthday bash and let their little girl Raadya shine in a purple frock. In the pics, Rishab Shetty is seen in black semi-formal attire, whereas his wife Pragathi wore a black maxi dress. Their son also looked perfect in a black suit. Sharing the pics from the birthday bash on Instagram, Rishab Shetty's wife Pragathi wrote, "my personal gratitude to all the amazing people who made the time to be a part of Raadya's very first birthday celebrations."



Rishab Shetty and Pragathi's marraige

The Sandalwood star tied the knot with Pragathi Shetty, a fashion designer and celebrity stylist on 9th February 2017. Two years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy and named him Ranvit, and in 2022, they embraced parenthood again with daughter Raadya.

According to reports, Pragathi went to watch Rakshit Shetty's Ricky movie as she was a big fan of the actor. And, call it luck or what, the cast was also present in the theatre and they interacted with Pragati. And it was during this interaction that Rishab Shetty felt the magic with Pragati and the rest is history.



About Kantara

Ever since Kantara's release, Rishab Shetty has been flying high with huge acclaim and applause from audiences and critics. The actor reached heights with the film and became the face of the Kannada film industry. He was recently also honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards and Kantara also got into the long list of Oscars.

Rishab Shetty announced the second part of Kantara after the blockbuster response from audiences. The actor will be coming back with Kantara and revealed it will be a prequel. He already kickstarted the scripting of Kantara 2, which will hit the theatres in 2024.

