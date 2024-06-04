Rishab Shetty mesmerizes with his presence at pre-release event of Loveli starring Vasishta Simha, Stefy Patel: PIC

Vasishta Simha and Stefy Patel starrer Loveli is all set to arrive on the big screens on June 14, 2024. The makers hosted the film’s trailer launch and pre-release event recently, with Kantara star Rishabh Shetty making an appearance.

Vasishta Simha’s wife and actress, Hariprriya, shared a picture on her social media where we could see the star posing for the cameras. The actor had appeared in his Kantara beard look, sporting a blue shirt and white veshti.

Check out Hariprriya’s post from Loveli trailer launch featuring Rishab Shetty

Hariprriya emphasized on Rishab Shetty’s attendance at the Loveli trailer launch and went on to say, “It felt like that God himself came and blessed the movie.” Along with the actress, Vasishta Simha and Stefy Patel also shared the stage with Rishab and expressed their gratitude for his appearance.

The upcoming film Loveli featuring Vasishta in the lead role, is an action-romantic movie directed by Chethan Keshav. The movie features the story of an orphan who grew up to become a gangster. However, when he finds love and starts to lead a better life, circumstances arise which pose a threat to his ability to lose everything.

Besides Vasishta and Stefy, the movie features actors like Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Sadhu Kokila, Sameeksha, and many more in key roles. The film has music composed by J Anoop Seelin, and the tale claims to be an unforgettable experience filled with love and emotions.

Rishab Shetty’s work front

Rishab Shetty was last seen in 2022 for his much-beloved movie Kantara, directed by himself. The action thriller flick, which presented a fantastical tale of mythology, gave a magical experience for viewers who were awaiting the next installment.

Aside from appearing in a cameo role for the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, Rishab is currently undergoing the production of Kantara: Chapter 1. The prequel, which the actor also directs, is set during the reign of Kadambas of Banavasi and is most likely to serve as the origin story for the franchise. The film is slated to hit in late 2024 or early 2025 and will be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

