Rishab Shetty opens up about Kantara prequel: CONFIRMS the project will hit the theatres in 2024

Rishab Shetty , the talented Kannada actor-filmmaker earned global recognition with his blockbuster outing Kantara , which hit the theatres in 2022. The movie, which was made with a moderate budget and had its initial release only in Kannada, quickly earned wide appreciation from the audiences. The rave reviews led the film to get dubbed in all major Indian languages, and it emerged as one of the biggest successes of last year. Kantara also joined the Oscar race with 2 qualifications.

As Kantara completed 100 days at the theatres, leading man-director Rishab Shetty and the makers of the film celebrated the major milestone with a success bash which was held in Bengaluru, recenty. At the event, the talented actor-director confirmed that he has already kickstarted the scripting of Kantara 2, which is in fact Part 1 aka prequel. "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film," announced Rishab Shetty.

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," added the talented director.