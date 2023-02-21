Rishab Shetty pens a heartfelt note as he remembers Puneeth Rajkumar; Calls wife Pragathi his 'pillar of life'

Actor-director, Rishab Shetty was honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards yesterday, February 20 in Mumbai. For his 2022 film Kantara, Shetty bagged the 'Most Promising Actor' award and he made sure to share the happy news with his fans. On winning the award, the Kantara star penned a heartfelt note thanking everyone for all the love and support. Shetty's note read, "Honored to add feathers to this cap. I cannot express my gratitude for bestowing the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon me."

He further thanked the producers for the opportunity, "I am grateful to Hombale films and Vijay Kiragandur Sir for trusting me and giving me an opportunity. I cannot wait to make more and better films together." While he thanked his team and technicians, Rishab Shetty made sure to mention the 'pillar' of his life, his wife Pragathi Shetty. He further remembered the late legendary actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Bhagavan. "I dedicate this award to our Daiva Nartakaru, People of Karnataka, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar and Legendary Bhagavan Sir," he wrote in a long yet heartwarming note on winning another award for his film Kantara. Read Rishab Shetty's post below: