Rishab Shetty, Rakshit, Pramod eat biryani together from one plate proving they're friends like family; VIDEO

When you think of the Kannada film industry, the first few names that come to mind are the Shettys, Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Raj Shetty, and Pramod Shetty. These four are not just great talents in Sandalwood but also best friends. The gang of four along with their partners often chill together and also share glimpses of their friendship. The latest video of Rishab, Rakshit, and their friends proves that they are just like us.

Rishab Shetty celebrated his birthday on June 7 and made sure to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed biryani with Rakshit Shetty and Pramod Shetty from one plate. In a video shared by Kantara's star friend and actress, Sheetal Shetty, the trio can be seen eating biryani together from one plate with their hands. Such a beautiful video.

The best friends can be seen laughing, talking, and enjoying every bite of biryani. What a nice way to end the birthday celebrations right? Rishab Shetty, Rakshit, and Pramod prove that they are friends like family.

The Charlie 777 actor penned a heartwarming note as he wished his best friend Rishab Shetty. He wrote on Twitter, "Reflecting on an extraordinary year, filled with remarkable achievements and happiness. As you step into this new chapter, may it be adorned with even greater moments. Wishing you nothing but the very best, maga @shetty_rishab. Happy birthday!"

The Kannada actor also spent his birthday with his fans. The actor took to Instagram and posted a video as he invited his fans to join him for birthday celebrations. He met his fans and well-wishers at Nandi Link Ground, Bengaluru.



About Kantara 2

Rishab Shetty is currently busy working on the script of his upcoming film Kantara 2. will reportedly go on floors on August 27, 2023. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon. The shoot will begin in August as the producer Vijay Kiragandur stated. He opened up about the film and said, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara."



