Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty and Pramod chill together; Fans says 'Richard Anthony loading'

Fans literally can't keep calm as they wait to see Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty together in a film soon. A Twitter user commented, "Frnds reunion", while a few others wrote, "Richard Anthony loading".

2 Shettys of Kannada Cinema- Rishab Shetty and Rakshit Shetty had a phenomenal 2022. Kantara starring Rishab and Rakshit's 777 Charlie claimed their place on the table among the list of other top South Indian films. Now, Rishab surprises his fans yet again by sharing a picture-perfect moment with Rakshit Shetty and Pramod.

One of the comments on the photo read, "Fantastic group, all the best, keep entertaining us and God bless you all."

For the unversed, a thriller-action titled Richard Anthony with Rakshit Shetty has been on cards since a very long time. The film is a spin-off from Rakshit's directorial venture, Ulidavaru Kandanthe. The film also has Pramod Shetty in an important role.

Rakshit Shetty is making his grand directorial comeback with Richard Anthony- Lord of The Sea and the announcement of the same was made last year. Rakshit had tweeted, "I have always believed that my work should speak for me first and only then words should follow… Here it is...When the tide brings back the dead, the shores bleed red.Returning to where it all began, #RichardAnthony - Lord of the sea."

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is backing the project. Now, it will be interesting to see if Rishab is also a part of Richard Anthony or not.

