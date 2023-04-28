Rishab Shetty shares a video of him immersed in a bhuta kola performance; Brings back Kantara vibes

Kantara is one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, in the last few years. The film is based on the famous “Bhuta Kola” religious ritual that is still carried out by the Hindus of Tulu Nadu and Kasargod in northern Kerala, which ended up being a modern-day classic. Kantara was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also starred in the film as two generations of Bhuta Kola performers. The actor posted a new video on Twitter, where he is watching a live Bhuta Kola performer engaged in a religious performance. The video features a moment from the Nemotsava of Muttur Nattila Panjurli Deity.

Rishab Shetty shares a video of bhuta kola performance

The “Kantara” actor took to his Twitter account to post the video with the caption, “Nemotsava of Muttur Nattila Panjurli Deity #blessed # DaivaPanjurili”. The word Daiva Panjurulu refers to a spirit, commonly denoted by a boar that is worshipped to ward off the menace of wild boars to protect farmer's crops. This ritual is closely linked to rural areas in parts of Karnataka and the Daiva Panjurili represents divine intervention, even though artists are dressed in costumes do the dancing and promise divine protection to civilians. Actor Rishab Shetty can be seen keenly praying during the performance and lost in the performance.

The Kantara Sequel

There are unofficial reports that there will be a prequel / sequel to “Kantara”, that will feature many of the same characters from the original film. The film starred Kishore, Achyut Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda. The main cast is believed to be returning for the sequel where Rishabh Shetty is rumored to be again playing dual roles. Kantara had its cinematography by

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty opens up about Kantara prequel: CONFIRMS the project will hit the theatres in 2024