Rishab Shetty shares his experience at Ayodhya Ram Mandir; recalls being part of 24-hour Ram bhajans in childhood

Kantara star Rishab Shetty is one among the many celebrities from India who has been invited to attend the sacred Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya. Rishab and his wife Pragathi, reached Ayodhya a day earlier, to soak in the divine atmosphere of the region.

Rishab Shetty shares his divine experience in Ayodhya

In a recent interview, Rishab Shetty shared his experience about the holy land, calling it an unforgettable experience. The actor spoke about how he never dreamed even in his wildest dreams that he would get such an opportunity in his lifetime. The actor said that he owed this invitation to his film Kantara, which also brought him a spiritual experience.

Sharing his excitement, Rishab said that this invitation was a result of some past life’s holy deeds. The actor was sparkling with joy as he narrated the story of his childhood when he used to be a part of the ‘Ram Bhajans’ in his village, sharing that there also used to be 24-hour bhajans, lasting all day and all night. Rishab was elated as he spoke about how it was a surreal experience to be here in Ayodhya at the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, something which was an unimaginable thought a few years ago.

When asked about how Rishab Shetty felt about the city of Ayodhya, the actor replied that there was a divine feeling and an energy that could not be explained but just felt. He said that spirituality could be seen in the eyes of the people and that there was an overwhelming sense of excitement that took over the city of Ayodhya as, after a long wait of nearly 5 centuries, the prayers and wishes of the people were finally coming true.

Advertisement

Other South Indian celebrities at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Apart from Rishab Shetty, multiple celebrities from down South are also attending the Ram Mandir inaugural event. Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi, along with his wife Surekha and son, Ram Charan are also present at the event. Superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Ayodhya a day earlier from the inauguration ceremony and was also seen interacting with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep calls it light after 500 years of dark