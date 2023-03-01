Rishab Shetty showers birthday love on his wife Pragathi with a romantic note; Calls her 'my pillar of strength'

Kantara star Rishab Shetty is not just a great actor and director but also a loving husband. He never shies away from showing off his love to wife Pragathi. Today, on the occasion of his wife's birthday, he made sure to make her feel as he penned a romantic note.

Rishab Shetty took to Twitter and shared a pic with his wife Pragathi as he wished her a happy birthday. Calling her sweetheart, he wrote in a birthday note, "Happiest Birthday to my Sweetheart Cannot thank you enough for your everlasting support and for being the Pillar of Strength to me and my work. In joy and sorrow and everything in between. Grateful for the years of togetherness, and hopeful for the many more yet to come."

Take a look at Rishab Shetty's post for his wife here:

For the unversed, in March 2022, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty announced the arrival of their baby daughter. Their firstborn, son Ranvit will turn 4 in April this year. Recently, Rishab Shetty was honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for Kanatara February 20 in Mumbai. While he thanked his team and technicians, Rishab Shetty made sure to mention the 'pillar' of his life, his wife Pragathi Shetty. He further remembered the late legendary actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Bhagavan.

About Kantara

Rishab Shetty announced the second part of Kantara after the blockbuster response from audiences. The actor will be coming back with Kantara and revealed it will be a prequel. He recently also hinted at Rajinikanth's appearance in the prequel. The talented actor-director confirmed that he has already kickstarted the scripting of Kantara 2, which is in fact Part 1 aka prequel. He also added that the project will hit the theatres in 2024.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar's wife Shalini and son Aadvik enjoy football match, meet Abhishek Bachchan in stadium; Video