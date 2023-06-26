Rishab Shetty showers kisses on daughter Raadhya as she cries during ear-piercing ceremony; VIDEO

Rishab Shetty has an adorable family of four, wife Pragathi and two kids- Ranvit and Raadya. The actor shared a glimpse of his little daughter's ear-piercing ceremony, which took place at his home in Karnataka. He wore a lungi and took part in a traditional ceremony along with his wife and held his daughter close as she cried while getting her ear pierced.

Rishab Shetty took to Twitter and shared a video of his daughter Raadya's ear-piercing ceremony. The video gives glimpses of their beautiful home, Rishab and his family doing puja, taking part in tradition with some happy moments. The filmmaker made his daughter sit on his lap, held her tightly, and kissed her as she cried while her ear got pierced. At last, Rishab also posed for a perfect family photo with his wife, kids, and father.

Sharing the video, Rishab wrote on social media, "The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya's ear piercing ceremony added another special moment to it."

Watch Rishab Shetty's daughter ear piercing ceremony video here:



Professional front

Rishab Shetty is currently busy working on the script of his upcoming film Kantara 2. In March, the filmmaker and actor and production banner Hombale Films confirmed that the scripting of Kantara 2 has finally kickstarted. He also added Kantara 2 will be a prequel. As per the latest update, Kantara 2 will go on floors on August 27.

Kantara 2 will reportedly go on floors on August 27, 2023. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon. Producer Vijay Kiragandur had stated that Rishab planned to start shooting in August, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season.

Rishab Shetty opened up about the film and said, "What you have seen is actually Part 2, and Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

