Rishab Shetty signals rift between Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty? Actor unfollows co-stars after Kantara makers

Rishab Shetty was last seen in a lead role in the film Kantara: Chapter 1, which he also directed. However, the actor is now making headlines after he allegedly unfollowed his former co-stars on social media.

Did Rishab Shetty unfollow Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty?

According to recent reports, even shared by Bangalore Times, Rishab Shetty has unfollowed his former co-stars Rukmini Vasanth and Raj B Shetty on Instagram. The actor-director’s following list no longer shows their names, indicating a possible tension between him and his co-actors.

This report surfaced at a time when the actor had also unfollowed the Kantara makers and the production company Hombale Films on Instagram. However, it remains unclear whether there is any rift between them or if it was simply a routine unfollow without any specific reason.

While Rishab had unfollowed Hombale Films, he continues to follow its head, Vijay Kiragandur, on social media.

Rishab Shetty’s previous film

Rishab Shetty was last seen in a lead role in Kantara: Chapter 1 . Directed by Shetty himself, the film is set centuries before the first installment. It follows a ruthless king of Bhangra who seeks to conquer a land rich in spices, home to the peaceful Kantara tribe. When he invades and attacks them, the divine spirits Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva manifest and kill him.

His son, Vijayendra, grows up traumatized but becomes a righteous ruler. Years later, as his own son Kulashekara ascends the throne, he begins to show signs of inheriting his grandfather’s madness. The story then centers on the growing conflict between the royal family and the tribal community, with divine forces intervening to protect the innocent.

Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, and many others in key roles.

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming films

Rishab Shetty will next be seen in a lead role in Jai Hanuman , a high-budget mythological pan-India venture directed by Prasanth Varma. Following the success of Hanu-Man (2024), the sequel will feature Rishab Shetty portraying the role of Lord Hanuman. The film’s production officially began with a special pooja ceremony held in Hampi in February 2026.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan 41st Birthday: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and more shower ‘wishes, happiness, and health’ on Peddi actor