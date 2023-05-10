Rishab Shetty stands in queue to cast vote for Karnataka Assembly Elections; Takes selfies with fans at polling booth

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The actor visited the polling booth today and gave his vote in the Vidhan Sabha elections. He also shared a few glimpses from the polling booth and spread awareness about voting rights. He also asked his 'Kannada fans if they voted' as he did.

Rishab Shetty took to social media and shared a few pics of himself from the polling booth as he went to cast his vote. The actor is seen posing in white mundu, flaunting his cast in the ballot. He also posed with ink on his finger and voter id. The next pic shows him posing with a few fans outside the polling booth and standing in a long queue like a commoner to give his cost for the Karnataka elections.

Sharing the pics, Rishab Shetty also wrote in Kannada, which is loosely translated in English, "We are proud to be citizens of a democratic country. Also, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. For building a better society, vote without fail to elect a competent representative. I have voted for a better future of our Karnataka. Have you voted yet? #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 #VoteNow #OurRightOurVote." Soon after he made the post, fans dropped red hearts in the comments and praised the actor.

About Kantara

After the blockbuster success and well acclaim of Kantara, Rishab Shetty announced the prequel. Now, it is reported that the script of the second part is finalised. The film is expected to go on floors in June. Reportedly, the producer Vijay Kiragandur stated Rishab to begin shooting next month as major portions require the rainy season.

Rishab has already finished writing the first draft of the film, and his team has really liked the idea and the script. Since Rishab is a perfectionist, he will spend some more time on the script before he locks the final draft. In the meanwhile, research for the prequel is going on simultaneously, along with many other pre-production formalities are being discussed like costumes and location recce,” informs a source close to the development to Pinkvilla.