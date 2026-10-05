Rishab Shetty to collab with Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram for two films, first being a Kannada sports drama

Kantara star Rishab Shetty is all set to embark on a new collaboration with filmmaker Chidambaram, best known for directing the blockbuster Manjummel Boys. The duo will be joining forces for two films, with their first project being a Kannada sports drama. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors next year. It will be produced by Shibu Thameens.

Rishab Shetty to dabble in a new genre

The collaboration brings together two creative voices celebrated for their rooted storytelling and emotionally layered narratives. For Rishab, the sports drama marks an interesting departure as he continues to experiment with different genres. The actor-filmmaker also has Jai Hanuman, Kantara 2 and 3 in the pipeline, adding another ambitious project to his lineup.

Chidambaram brings his distinctive storytelling

Meanwhile, Chidambaram has created a niche for himself with unconventional narratives and deep storytelling. His work on Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Abhiram, earned widespread acclaim, and his collaboration with Rishab promises to bring together two artists with a strong understanding of culturally rooted cinema.

While the film is expected to begin production next year, details about its storyline, supporting cast and technical crew are yet-to-be declared. More information about the project is expected to be announced soon.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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