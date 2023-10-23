Rishab Shetty wishes Prabhas on his birthday: 'May your performance continue to shine…'

Rishab Shetty and Prabhas are two actors who have taken South Indian cinema to the next level with their 2022 film Kantara and 2017 film Baahubali. In the latest update, the Garuda Gamana, Vrishabha Vahana star took to social media to wish the Salaar star on his birthday.

Rishab Shetty wrote on his X:

“May your performances continue to shine as brightly as the galaxies you’ve conquered on screen. Happy Birthday to the Rebel Star”

He also shared a picture of Prabhas from his upcoming film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel, known for movies like KGF.

Check out the post below:

On the work front

Prabhas will next be seen in the upcoming film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Brahmaji, and many more.

The film is touted to be an action thriller film, and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner Hombale Films, the same production house behind films like KGF, Kantara, Dhoomam, and more. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is all set to hit the big screens on December 22nd.

Prabhas will also be seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD. The film is said to be a science fiction film, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film also features an ensemble cast including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more.

The film is bankrolled by C. Aswani Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Films, and is expected to hit the silver screen early next year. The film will also be released in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. The film was first announced as Project K during the San Diego Comic Con.

As for Rishab Shetty, he was last seen in a cameo role in the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, helmed by Nithin Krishnamurthy. He will next be seen in the sequel of the much acclaimed 2022 film Kantara, titled Kantara 2. The film is also said to feature Urvashi Rautela, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and many more. It is expected that the film will be released in 2024.

ALSO READ: Prabhas turns 44: 230 foot massive cutout takes center stage on Salaar actor’s birthday