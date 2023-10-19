Rishab Shetty's 2022 flick dominates Durga puja celebrations with Kantara-themed pandal in Kolkata

The Kantara frenzy seems to have manifested a whirlwind of excitement that soon extended to the Navaratri festival, where Kantara-inspired Durga idols and decorations became the main attractions of the festivities.

The magnificent display in Kolkata, featuring a fully decked-up Kantara-themed Durga pandal and idol, has unexpectedly stolen the spotlight during Kolkata's Durga Puja, an event typically overshadowed by grander celebrations.

Kantara-inspired Durga idols

In the world of cinematic borders shrinking in all ways, the Kannada film Kantara that transcended borders has notched up an extraordinary victory in Indian cinema, securing its place as one of the most colossal blockbusters of recent times.

Over a year has gone by since Kirik Party director Rishab Shetty's masterpiece hit the screens, but the fervor and mass appeal it garnered among the audience refuses to die down. From being the biggest highlight of the Vinayaka Chaturthi to the vibrancy of Navaratri, Kantara's enchantment has left an incredible mark in the hearts of millions of Indians.

The celebrations in India being influenced by a movie is not something which we can just enjoy for the looks of it. This shows how much of an impact the film was able to make in the hearts of the people who all wholeheartedly welcomed the film and are also waiting to see what Rishab Shetty would bring out in the expansion of his universe.

About Kantara

Kantara which was released in the year 2022 rapidly became a national and international blockbuster achieving a sleeper-hit status, thanks to its incredible due to amazing storytelling it had in entertaining the audience. In the Hindi-speaking audience, the movie comfortably crossed the Rs100 Crore mark as well.

Moreover, this once-in-a-lifetime film does not seem to slow down its pace even for a bit. The makers of the film are taking it to the next level by making a prequel to the world of Kantara. The journey into the universe of Kantara continues to grow and expectations are also skyrocketing.