Rishab Shetty’s birthday wish from Rakshit Shetty sparks excitement for Kirik Party sequel

It is Rishab Shetty’s birthday today! The actor cum director is celebrating his first birthday following the glorious success of Kantara. Rishab gained praises from all over the country for the film. On this special occasion, many wished the actor. But the one that caught everyone’s eye was the wish from Rishab’s colleague and friend, Rakshit Shetty.

As Rishab Shetty celebrates his birthday today, on July 7, 2023, there is an outpouring of birthday wishes for the actor. The previous year was truly remarkable for him, as he achieved great success with the film Kantara. The film surpassed all expectations and made a significant impact, not only in terms of box office figures but also in terms of the love and appreciation it garnered.

The actor received a heartfelt birthday wish from his friend, Rakshit Shetty. The 777 Charlie actor extended warm birthday greetings to his colleague and expressed his pride in Rishab's accomplishments. Rakshit also conveyed his hopes for Rishab to achieve even greater things in the future. Through his words, Rakshit showcased the deep bond and support they share, highlighting their unwavering presence for each other.

Rakshit Shetty took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Reflecting on an extraordinary year, filled with remarkable achievements and happiness. As you step into this new chapter, may it be adorned with even greater moments. Wishing you nothing but the very best, maga @shetty_rishab. Happy birthday!"

Both Rishab and Rakshit have been making significant contributions to the Kannada film industry, garnering attention and acclaim. Through their work, they have made the industry proud. It is undeniable that these two talented individuals will continue to deliver incredible work, just as they have done thus far.

Rishab Shetty's last release was Kantara. He is working on Kantara 2 at the moment. It is hard to make a sequel to such a well-received film. But there is no denying the talent that Rakshit has for putting out a powerful film. Therefore, it is sure that the actor-director has something huge planned for the audience with his next.



Rakshit Shetty's last full-fledged role also came out last year with 777 Charlie. The film, which followed the journey of a lonely factory worker and a stray Labrador, was well received.

