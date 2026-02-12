Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman to begin shoot in April 2026, film to be launched on February 22: Report

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty is eyeing his next release already. The 46-year-old’s next film, Jai Hanuman, is the sequel to the 2024 release HanuMan. According to a report from 123 Telugu, the movie will have its launch day on February 22. The historic town of Hampi is reportedly being eyed for a grand event, with the involvement of fans expected.

Rishab Shetty’s Jai Hanuman to launch on February 22 with Karnataka event

Jai Hanuman, the upcoming action, adventure, fantasy, and mythological film, is reportedly looking forward to being announced to the world on February 22 via a big event in Hampi, Karnataka. It is being said that director Prasanth Varma has completed the scripting process for the film. Moreover, most of the pre-production process has also been locked in, with filming expected to begin soon.

Previously, it was reported that actor Rishab Shetty would step in as the lead of the film’s sequel, portraying the role of Lord Hanuman. The shoot is set to begin in April 2026, keeping high expectations for its second instalment after the massive success of the original HanuMan, which was released on January 12, 2024. It managed to grab over six or seven times its budget, with box office records showing Rs. 223 crore earned at its lifetime numbers in India and Rs. 278 crore worldwide.

At the time, it became the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024, the tenth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, and the eleventh highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

Prasanth Varma is returning to expand the universe he built the first time around. It had Teja Sajja in the titular role, with Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, and Raj Deepak Shetty joining as key characters. Set in the village of Anjanadri, it follows a thief who gains unbelievable powers and becomes a superhero to save the people in need.

ALSO READ: After controversial rift over Rakshas, Hanu Man director Prasanth Varma drops message as Ranveer Singh welcomes baby girl with Deepika Padukone